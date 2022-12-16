Menu

School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday, December 16

By Jeff Braun Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 6:03 am
School cancellations around southern Manitoba on Friday, December 16 - image View image in full screen

CANCELLATIONS

All schools are closed and no buses are running in the Prairie Spirit School Division.

All schools are closed in the Prairie Rose School Division.

All schools are closed in the Hanover School Division.

All schools are closed in the Red River Valley School Division.

All schools are closed in the Seine River School Division.

Prairie Sky Child Care Center and Elie Mini Fran in Elie is closed.

