LHSC redeploying staff to Children’s Hospital’s critical care unit amid ‘unprecedented’ need

Send this page to someone via email

London Health Sciences Centre is in the process of redeploying staff to the pediatric critical care unit (PCCU) at Children’s Hospital in an effort to contend with what officials describe as “an unprecedented increase in the number of children and youth being brought in for medical care.”

Nash Syed, president of Children’s Hospital, says the majority of patients at the PCCU are dealing with COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the same triple-threat of respiratory illnesses that is also driving a surge in visits to emergency departments across the province, including the one at Children’s Hospital.

Last week, Dr. Rod Lim, medical director of the pediatric emergency department at Children’s Hospital, told Global News the hospital is “seeing 150 per cent above historic volumes” when it comes to visits to the emergency department.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing less COVID, fortunately … right now we’re seeing a lot of RSV and we expect to see growing levels of flu as RSV goes down,” Syed said of the illnesses showing up at the PCCU.

He added that the unit is also seeing a lot of patients under the age of five.

2:14 Premier Ford defends province health care response as children’s hospital calls in Red Cross

In light of the growing workload, Syed says the hospital and Ontario’s Ministry of Health have worked to create additional space, but more staff are required.

That’s why Children’s Hospital is asking LHSC staff with pediatric expertise, as well as retirees who fit the job description, to help out at the PCCU.

“(We’re asking) them to come in for a short period of time to work with our other team of providers in order to support this additional space we would be opening,” Syed said, adding that the request has received a positive response so far.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been voluntary at this point — that is our preference, that people would want to step forward and be part of the solution.”

The redeployment is expected to last for up to three months.

As for the ongoing surge in patients, Syed says there’s no clear sign on when it could end.

“We have a good day and then we have a not-so-good day. I think what we’ve started to see is some degree of levelling out … I kind of knock on wood, to be honest, let’s hope it continues that way,” Syed said.

“We have to be ready because these viruses are complicated and difficult and sometimes the numbers could surge back up.”