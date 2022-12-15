Lethbridge students, staff facing pre-holiday fatigue: ‘It’s very stressful’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s final exam season for many post-secondary students, while those in the K-12 education system are holding on during the last few days of classes before their holiday break.

Elizabeth Eremento, an academic strategist in math and science at Lethbridge College, helps students with their study skills.

As a recent graduate of a master’s degree, she knows all about the pressures that can arise this time of year.

“I guess the biggest things that I like to do is let (students) know that I was in their shoes, really not that long ago, and that I can empathize with the fact that it’s very stressful,” Eremento said.

Organizations like the Alberta-based non-profit Kickstand are urging conversations around mental health and wellness for young people.

Katherine Hay, the organization’s executive director, said along with school or work burnout, shorter, darker days can contribute to seasonal affective disorder, and the effects of inflation can put a strain on financial choices.

Kickstand recently launched an online clinic called Kickstand Connect.

“It’s a space where anyone who’s aged 12 to 25 and based in Alberta can access free mental health counselling, peer support, as well as employment services,” explained communications co-ordinator Alex San Diego, who added programs are designed with input from youth.

Kickstand also has a program called More Good Days, where people can sign up to get a year’s worth of daily uplifting text messages.

“The highest user group (for our services) tends to be right around 18, so those big transition years,” Hay said. “So they might be going away to school, they might be leaving their family home.”

Mike Nightingale, associate superintendent of human resources at Lethbridge School Division, said there are a few stresses facing those in education that those on the outside may not consider.

“There’s a lot of factors that do compound in December that create some challenges for people in education for sure,” he said.

“There’s a lot going on, but that presents a challenge because there’s just the regular work that needs to be done in schools, but then there’s often a lot of activities going on; plays, concerts, those sorts of things.”

Nightingale added alongside these extra expectations, teachers have not had a significant break in several months and the holiday break is starting slightly late — Dec. 23 is the last day of classes.

“Of course we do have a break for a couple weeks, so (I’d) really encourage people to make sure they actually really take a break,” he said.

“Educators seem to be quite humble people and sometimes don’t give themselves a pat on the back when they really should.”

Eremento also encouraged students to celebrate their achievements and keep a positive mindset while awaiting exam results.