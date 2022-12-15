Feds looking to delay expansion of assisted dying: ‘Need to get this right’

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government plans to renegotiate the March 17, 2023 date for medical assistance in dying (MAID) laws that would allow people with mental illness as their only underlying condition to seek a medically assisted death.

“We’re seeking to move that time period back,” federal Minister of Justice David Lametti said Thursday during a press conference, noting that “concerns” about the expansion have been heard from Canadians and experts.

“Many are concerned about how this will impact them and their loved ones,” he said.

Lametti noted that this legislation could be tabled as soon as the House returns.

“We know we need to get this right,” he said.

Medical assistance in dying was approved in 2016 for Canadians suffering from physical injuries and illness.

In March of last year, the Senate passed a bill, known as Bill C-7, to allow more Canadians access to medical assistance in dying, including people suffering from mental illness.

It has since received a lot of criticism.

“We are not making this decision in a vacuum. We are listening to what we are hearing and being responsive to make sure we move forward in a prudent way,” Lametti said.

The Association of Chairs of Psychiatry in Canada, which includes heads of psychiatry departments of all 17 medical schools, issued a statement earlier in December calling for a delay to the change set to be implemented in mid-March.

Lack of public education on suicide prevention as well as an agreed-upon definition of irremediability, or at what point someone will not be able to recover, are also important, unresolved issues, the association had said in a statement.

“As a collective organization, we recognize that a lot of work is being done in Canada on this issue,” Dr. Valerie Taylor, who heads the group, said.

“Further time is required to increase awareness of this change and establish guidelines and standards to which clinicians, patients and the public can turn to for more education and information,” said Taylor, who is also chair of the psychiatry department at the University of Calgary.

Lametti did not give a specific timeline or a new date, but said this is a “top priority” for the government.

“We want to reassure Canadians that we are committed to ensuring that our laws protect everyone while supporting the autonomy and freedom of choice that are central to Canada’s MAID regime,” he said.

— with files from the Canadian Press