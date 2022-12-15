Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Virtual walk in clinics may contribute more strain to health care system: OMA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2022 1:49 pm
A person types on a laptop in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. The Ontario Medical Associations says virtual walk-in clinics may be contributing more strain on the physical health care system, despite patients and doctors who say virtual care platforms offer an accessible solution.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane. View image in full screen
A person types on a laptop in New Jersey, May 18, 2021. The Ontario Medical Associations says virtual walk-in clinics may be contributing more strain on the physical health care system, despite patients and doctors who say virtual care platforms offer an accessible solution.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane.

The Ontario Medical Associations says virtual walk-in clinics may be contributing to the strain on the province’s overwhelmed health-care system.

The comments come at a time when pediatric hospitals, emergency departments and the overall health-care system are struggling to meet the demands of a triple-threat of respiratory syncytial virus, the seasonal flu and COVID-19.

OMA president Dr. Rose Zacharias says research has found that virtual walk-in patients are twice as likely to visit an emergency department within 30 days due to a lack of continuity of care.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Virtual care platform sees exodus of doctors as result of Ontario fee changes

That’s in contrast to criticism from some parents and doctors who say virtual walk-in clinics provide greater access to care and prevent them from visiting emergency rooms with less urgent matters.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario reached an agreement with the OMA earlier this year that, as of Dec. 1, reduced fees paid to doctors for many virtual visits.

Virtual walk-in platform Rocket Doctor has said the changes have resulted in 85 per cent of its physicians leaving the platform, while other online clinics have shut down urgent care services completely.

COVIDFluwalk in clinicOMAvirtual walk in clinicontario walk in clinicrose zachariasvirtual clinicswalk in clinic virtual
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers