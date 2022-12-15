Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Dec. 6, at around 12:45 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the area of Danforth and Pape avenues.

Officers said the victim was selling a cell phone and had it advertised.

“The victim received a call from a potential buyer, to make arrangements to meet,” police said in a news release. “The victim arrived to the pre-arranged meeting spot.”

Officers said the suspect met the victim and allegedly produced a firearm and grabbed the phone.

According to police, the suspect fled the area with the phone.

Police are now searching for a male suspect about 18-years-old with a medium build and short, black hair.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants.

“He is considered to be armed and dangerous,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.