Police seek suspect after armed robbery reported in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Dec. 6, at around 12:45 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the area of Danforth and Pape avenues.
Officers said the victim was selling a cell phone and had it advertised.
“The victim received a call from a potential buyer, to make arrangements to meet,” police said in a news release. “The victim arrived to the pre-arranged meeting spot.”
Officers said the suspect met the victim and allegedly produced a firearm and grabbed the phone.
According to police, the suspect fled the area with the phone.
Police are now searching for a male suspect about 18-years-old with a medium build and short, black hair.
Officers said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and black pants.
“He is considered to be armed and dangerous,” officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
