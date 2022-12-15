Hamilton police, volunteers continue search for Shirley Love

Send this page to someone via email

Police say more than 70 volunteers have been involved in the search for Shirley Love.

There’s been no sign of the missing Hamilton senior, who has dementia, since she walked away from her apartment building on Mount Albion Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton Police continues to search for missing person, Shirley Love . pic.twitter.com/yhlkgMvh6J — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police Media relations officer Constable Indy Bharaj said it’s been all hands on deck.

“Our ACTION unit, our patrol officers, our detectives — we’ve have our K9 unit out there, we’ve even had our marine unit come out and drive through some of the muddy terrain,” Bharaj said.

Hamilton Police have a command centre set up at Glendale golf course, and have asked residents in that area to check their properties for any sign of Shirley.

MISSING: 80-year-old female, Shirley Love. Last seen near her residence on Mount Albion Rd. walking south towards Glendale Golf Course at 2pm. Description: white female, average build, short brown hair. Possibly wearing a grey jacket, blk pants, grey shoes and grey/blk gloves. pic.twitter.com/jxp9KT5ZoQ — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 13, 2022

Drones have also been involved in the ongoing search, which covers a section of Hamilton’s east end that encompasses two golf courses, walking trails and other natural areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“If individuals want to come out today, to help us out, we are out searching,” Bharaj on Thursday. “We will not turn away any help.”