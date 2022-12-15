Hamilton police, volunteers continue search for Shirley Love

Police say more than 70 volunteers have been involved in the search for Shirley Love.
There’s been no sign of the missing Hamilton senior, who has dementia, since she walked away from her apartment building on Mount Albion Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton Police Media relations officer Constable Indy Bharaj said it’s been all hands on deck.
-
Mortgage stress test will remain unchanged amid higher interest rates
-
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dead at 40
“Our ACTION unit, our patrol officers, our detectives — we’ve have our K9 unit out there, we’ve even had our marine unit come out and drive through some of the muddy terrain,” Bharaj said.
Hamilton Police have a command centre set up at Glendale golf course, and have asked residents in that area to check their properties for any sign of Shirley.
Drones have also been involved in the ongoing search, which covers a section of Hamilton’s east end that encompasses two golf courses, walking trails and other natural areas.
“If individuals want to come out today, to help us out, we are out searching,” Bharaj on Thursday. “We will not turn away any help.”
Comments