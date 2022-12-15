Menu

Crime

Regina man charged with child pornography offences

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 12:45 pm
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges from an investigation back in October. View image in full screen
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges from an investigation back in October. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges from an investigation back in October.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit executed a warrant on Oct. 17 at a Regina residence where officers say offences were occurring.

Read more: Saskatchewan ICE Unit gets more officers to deal with increasing child exploitation files

Police said electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Steven John Pearce, 54, was charged on Tuesday with one count of possession of child pornography.

Pearce was released from custody with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2023.

