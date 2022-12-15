Regina man charged with child pornography offences

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Regina man is facing child pornography charges from an investigation back in October.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit executed a warrant on Oct. 17 at a Regina residence where officers say offences were occurring.

Police said electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

Steven John Pearce, 54, was charged on Tuesday with one count of possession of child pornography.

Pearce was released from custody with numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2023.