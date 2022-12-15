Kelowna woman crowned LEGO Master in show finale

Send this page to someone via email

Stacey Roy has loved LEGO since she was a little girl but the Kelowna woman’s brick building passion was elevated this week when she was crowned a Lego Master.

She and her partner Nick Della Mora won $100,000, a Lego trophy Wednesday in the season finale of Lego Masters, a show that pits 12 Lego building pairs against each other over 13 weeks of competition. Notably, it was an all-Canadian slate of finalists, with the final American duo being ousted before the last match.

“This is the best moment of my life,” an elated Roy said after winning.

She and Della Mora had an uneven season on the program, coming in the final two in four episodes. But, they were confident heading into the final competition when they built a Lego bookcase, showcasing the nostalgic moments of their pasts. The whimsy, colour and skill showcased in the build won over judges.

It was a win that Roy said she hopes will inspire others.

“I hope to show girls that whatever it is that you’re passionate about, you should go for it …. girls can do everything. If Building Lego is that go for it and give it everything that you’ve got,” she said.

Della Mora said the win was a welcome shock.

“The fact that we’re actually you’re holding this is just unbelievable,” he said. “Lego has literally been my thing for my entire life and I can only imagine how excited the little kid Nick would have been.”

Roy and Della Mora both have a Lego live-stream channel.

In an interview just before the series got underway, Roy said Della Mora asked if she’d be interested in auditioning and she was keen.

“I was like, ‘That sounds amazing,’” she said.

“Then before I know it, the ball got rolling. I was auditioning and then I was off to Atlanta, Georgia, to be on Lego Masters.”

It’s been a brick-building whirlwind ever since.

“It’s such a dream come true to get to be on Lego Masters and once you get there and you get to see this set and the brick pit with over five million Lego pieces. It’s a lot to take in,” she said.

Throughout the program, teams took on space challenges and Hollywood themes and host Will Arnett was a standout in the experience.

“He’s so funny. He’s just absolutely hilarious to be around and sometimes you kind of need that because you get really focused on what you’re building. And then it’s nice to have someone come over and joke around with you.”

The competition is judged by Lego employees and expert brick masters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett.