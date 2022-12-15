Kitchener man airlifted to hospital after being struck by minivan: police

A Kitchener man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday after being struck by a minivan, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the incident occurred near Manitou Drive and Bleams Road shortly after 5 p.m.
The minivan was exiting the roundabout when it struck the 30-year-old man, according to police, who say the driver, a 42-year-old woman from Kitchener, was not injured as a result of the collision.
Roads in the area were closed for a few hours as police investigated the collision.
They say they are continuing to investigate. Any witnesses or anyone with video can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
