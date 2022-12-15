Menu

Hamilton public and Catholic school boards remain open amid freezing rain warning

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 15, 2022 7:08 am
Icicles hang from a stop sign that sits in the foreground of a wintry scene. View image in full screen
Sharon Pfeifer / Global News

Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are both open and all buses are running as the region braces for a messy mix of wintry weather.

In a tweet, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said bus delays may be expected due to the weather and is urging everyone to travel with caution.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton on Thursday, with freezing rain or ice pellets changing to snow or rain around noon.

Read more: Hamilton expecting ‘real thumping’ of winter storm

In Halton Region, all public and Catholic schools are open but transportation is cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3.

The Grand Erie District School Board, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic School Board have cancelled transportation and closed schools in Brantford, Brant County, Haldimand and Norfolk (zones 1, 2, 3, and 4) due to the inclement weather.

Other local closures have been reported at the following locations:

  • Providence Christian School in Dundas
  • Laurier’s campus in Brantford
  • Hamilton District Christian High School in Ancaster
  • Paradise Corner Children’s Centre in Hamilton
  • all YWCA child care programs cancelled in Dunnville
  • Calvin Christian School in Hamilton
