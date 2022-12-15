Hamilton public and Catholic school boards remain open amid freezing rain warning

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are both open and all buses are running as the region braces for a messy mix of wintry weather.

In a tweet, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said bus delays may be expected due to the weather and is urging everyone to travel with caution.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Hamilton on Thursday, with freezing rain or ice pellets changing to snow or rain around noon.

Schools are OPEN and buses are running today, Dec. 15. A freezing rain warning is in effect with mixed precipitation transitioning to rain or snow in the afternoon. Bus delays can be expected during this winter event. Use caution while travelling. Visit https://t.co/wfYrToVvJg pic.twitter.com/kxSwj2cBVA — HWDSB (@HWDSB) December 15, 2022

Buses are running and all schools and administration buildings are OPEN today, Thursday December 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/lBsMRjOItG — HWCDSB (@HWCDSB) December 15, 2022

In Halton Region, all public and Catholic schools are open but transportation is cancelled in zones 1, 2, and 3.

The Grand Erie District School Board, the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic School Board have cancelled transportation and closed schools in Brantford, Brant County, Haldimand and Norfolk (zones 1, 2, 3, and 4) due to the inclement weather.

Other local closures have been reported at the following locations: