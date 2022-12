School bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

See more sharing options

Here is a list of school bus cancellations and the status of schools in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday, Dec 15, 2022.

Toronto District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Halton District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

York Region District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

York Region Catholic District School Board: Buses are cancelled. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

Durham Catholic District School Board: Buses are running. Schools are open.

