‘We are struggling’: Lethbridge charity campaigns need donations as Christmas nears

Volunteers were busy packing gift bundles at Lethbridge Family Services’ (LFS) Angel Tree Christmas Campaign’s toy depot on Wednesday.

This year, LFS has 3,527 children registered in the program. That’s 270 more than in 2021 and LFS is searching for toys to fill its remaining bundles.

“It’s been quite a good campaign so far, but with this last 500 (kids) we are struggling for toys, blankets and teen kits,” said Michelle Gallucci, LFS’s director of advancement and communications.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, non-profits are feeling the pinch.

According to Gallucci, each gift bundle includes multiple items totalling at least $75 and current stock won’t be enough for everyone.

“We just need to fill these shelves with items so we can give… magical gift bundles, because we don’t want to give less to the last children,” Gallucci said.

Another member of the Christmas Hope partnership — where six local groups join forces during the holiday season — is also seeing more people requiring its services.

According to officials, the Lethbridge Food Bank has helped almost 250 households this week alone.

“Clients are coming in with a lot of last-minute (need) and people not really planning on using the food bank. But now that it’s getting into later December, they’re starting to see they need it and are coming out too,” said Mac Nichol, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

“It’s a little disconcerting to see there’s that many people that need it, but we’re very happy we can be here to help support.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a little disconcerting to see there's that many people that need it, but we're very happy we can be here to help support."

Organizations are asking for the public’s help addressing the holiday season’s pressures as supply runs low and officials expect additional use.

“With this high rise in demand, we are going through food a lot faster. So food, funds and volunteering is always a great way to help support,” Nichol said.

Donations can be made in-person or by contacting organizations through the Christmas Hope website.