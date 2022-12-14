Menu

Environment

N7 Energy pleads guilty to disturbing creek bed without prior approval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 5:28 pm
Alberta Energy Regulator . View image in full screen
Alberta Energy Regulator . Credit: AER

The Alberta Energy Regulator says N7 Energy Ltd. has pled guilty to violating the province’s Water Act.

The regulator says it laid the charge against the Calgary-based oil and gas company in August 2022.

According to an agreed statement of facts, in August 2020, N7 Energy started construction activity at a bridge over a creek near Swan Hills, Alta. without prior approval from the regulator.

READ MORE: Abandoned oil and gas wells will be cleaned up despite backlog: Alberta regulator

At the time the work was carried out, the creek was in a restricted activity period designed to protect fish populations during migration and spawning.

The AER says N7’s construction work also posed a significant erosion risk to the creek bed and shore.

N7 Energy has been ordered to pay a $70,000 fine.

EnergyEnvironmentOil and GasEnergy SectorAlberta Energy RegulatorAEROil and gas sectorAlberta Water ActN7 EnergyN7 Energy Ltd.Water Act
© 2022 The Canadian Press

