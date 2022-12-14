N7 Energy pleads guilty to disturbing creek bed without prior approval

See more sharing options

The Alberta Energy Regulator says N7 Energy Ltd. has pled guilty to violating the province’s Water Act.

The regulator says it laid the charge against the Calgary-based oil and gas company in August 2022.

According to an agreed statement of facts, in August 2020, N7 Energy started construction activity at a bridge over a creek near Swan Hills, Alta. without prior approval from the regulator.

At the time the work was carried out, the creek was in a restricted activity period designed to protect fish populations during migration and spawning.

The AER says N7’s construction work also posed a significant erosion risk to the creek bed and shore.

N7 Energy has been ordered to pay a $70,000 fine.