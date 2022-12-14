Creighton RCMP recover firearms, lay over 40 charges following theft investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Creighton RCMP arrested and charged two men following a firearms incident and theft investigation in Denare Beach, Sask.

Police stated in a release they received a report of a break-in on Dec. 9, at approximately 9:45 p.m. An investigation determined a firearm safe with six firearms was stolen.

The following day, Creighton RCMP received a report of a person with a firearm at a property in Denare Beach. Although officers immediately responded they did not locate the person. No injuries were reported.

“As a result of further investigation into both incidents, Creighton RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Denare Beach with the assistance of Flin Flon RCMP, Cranberry Portage RCMP and conservation officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch,” police stated.

“They located and seized five rifles, two handguns, a number of magazines with ammunition, and a quantity of psilocybin and illegal cannabis.”

Police discovered through investigation that some of the firearms that were recovered were reported as stolen in the Dec. 9 break-in, while others were reported stolen in other previous break-ins in the area.

Police arrested two males, an adult and a youth at the residence.

The youth, who cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested for breaching a deferred custody order. Police remanded him into custody until his next appearance in court in Creighton on Jan. 9, 2023.

Twenty-two-year-old Ethan Merasty, of Denare Beach, is charged with 36 offences including unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm with readily-accessible ammunition and possession of illicit cannabis among other charges.

Merasty is next scheduled to appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Dec. 15.

Police stated after further investigation, officers arrested and charged 41-year-old Robin Merasty of Denare Beach with unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime less than $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Robin Merasty is expected to appear in court in Creighton on Feb. 14, 2023.

Creighton RCMP continue their investigation of some of the seized firearms and the circumstances of the theft. Police are asking anyone with information to call Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.