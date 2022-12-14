Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta care home worker shared photos of residents, used bug eyes filter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 3:37 pm
Home care worker View image in full screen
The Lamont Health Care Centre reported the matter to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner. Global Halifax

An Alberta health-care worker has been sentenced for taking and sharing photos of long-term care residents, including one that was distorted with a filter.

The Lamont Health Care Centre reported the matter to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner, which laid charges last year under the province’s Health Information Act.

Read more: Thousands of Red Deer hospital patients’ records snooped in privacy breach: AHS

The office says Kathryn Starzynski took photos of three residents at the health centre, 60 kilometres east of Edmonton, in August 2019.

Trending Now
Trending Now

It says Starzynski applied a bug-eyes filter to one photo, which makes eyes appear overly large and in some cases cartoonish.

She shared the picture with a colleague and posted two other photos on one of her social media accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: AHS blamed for breach that saw thousands of patient files improperly accessed

Starzynski last week pleaded guilty to knowingly disclosing health information and received a conditional discharge, 12 months probation and 30 hours of community service.

Alberta healthAlberta JusticeInformation and Privacy Commissionerlong term care residentsSocial Media Accountsdisclosing health informationLamont Health Care Centre
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers