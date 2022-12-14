Menu

Canada

Fireworks to light up downtown Toronto waterfront to ring in 2023

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 3:40 pm
Toronto Fire Fighters’ Toy Drive receives surprise donation from PlutoTV

Fireworks will light up the downtown Toronto waterfront to ring in the new year.

The City of Toronto said in a statement that the New Year’s Eve event will not be anchored at Nathan Phillips Square. Instead, there will be two synchronized, 15-minute “high-altitude” fireworks displays launched across the downtown waterfront.

The City said it will be visible from anywhere with views of Toronto’s inner harbour.

The fireworks display will also be livestreamed on the City’s CultureTO YouTube channel.

“The fireworks represent hope for the coming year and are part of the Stronger TOgether program, which honours the resiliency of Torontonians during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The City noted that while the event won’t be anchored at Nathan Phillips Square, Christmas light displays and skating will be available there until 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Toronto on Jan. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Fireworks explode during New Year celebrations in Toronto on Jan. 1, 2022. Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
