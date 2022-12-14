London, Ont. man faces more than 30 counts of sexual assault charges, public safety warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

Police have issued a public safety warning after a London, Ont., man was charged with more than 30 counts of sexual assault charges.

In early September 2018, police say a man met a teenage girl through social media and began having conversations with her online.

“He was operating a Snapchat account with the username Scottyboyy2002, pretending to be a 14-year-old boy,” said Const. Sandasha Bough with the London Police Service.

Throughout the course of their online interactions, the man offered money and drugs to the victim in exchange for sexual favours, police say. Fearful for her safety, police say that the victim complied with the accused’s requests.

Many of the interactions were recorded by the accused on his phone, police reported.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

In November 2022, the victim contacted police.

On Monday, police arrested the suspect at his residence in the northeast end of the city.

David G. Nicol, 50, of London, has been charged with the following offences:

four counts of sexual assault

four counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

four counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

four counts of abduction of person under 16 years of age

four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

four counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

four counts of printing/publishing/possessing to publish child pornography

four counts of unlawfully possessing child pornography

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in relation to the charges.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging members of the public to contact us if they have any information at all,” Bough added.

If seen, the public is advised not to approach or engage with the accused. Police advise that if there are any concerns for public safety, call 911 immediately.