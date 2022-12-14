Police warn of sex offender living in N.S. after 23-year sentence in U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning residents of a high-risk sex offender living in Yarmouth County after spending more than 20 years in U.S. prison.

Police said Allen Desrosiers, who is a Canadian citizen, was convicted of sexual offences in the United States and is now living in the Rockville area.

The 64-year-old completed a 23-year sentence in 2019, for crimes including kidnapping, rape, assault and battery. All of his victims in Massachusetts were female and ranged in age from 16 to 47.

Desrosiers is described as white, five-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair. Nova Scotia RCMP

After his release without conditions, he moved to Nova Scotia in August 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Desrosiers is described as white, five-foot-11 tall and weighing about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of Desrosiers’ presence in our community so they may take suitable precautionary measures,” RCMP said in a release.

“The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.”

Any suspicious activity should be reported to RCMP, according to the release.