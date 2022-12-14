Security footage shows suspect in series of unprovoked assaults in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released footage of an unprovoked assault in Gastown last month in the hopes more witnesses and victims will come forward for their investigation.

The suspect, who was later seriously wounded in a police shooting, is accused of having gone on a spree on Nov. 28. He is accused of slapping a woman, attacking a cyclist, then attacking a person walking outside of Nesters Market at Abbott and Cordova streets, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Only one of the incidents is captured in the security footage.

“We are asking the people in this video to come forward, as not only are they victims of a crime, but they could have important information on the circumstances that led up to the assaults,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

After the series of attacks, the suspect is accused of starting a fight by the Metropole Pub on Abbott Street and brandishing a weapon.

Police arrived shortly afterward and confronted the man with Metro Vancouver Transit Police near West Cordova and Cambie streets, where he was shot. The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., is investigating the shooting.

The suspect is not in custody, Visintin told Global News, but she did not know whether he had yet been discharged from the hospital.