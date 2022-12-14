Menu

Crime

Security footage shows suspect in series of unprovoked assaults in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release video of suspect involved in unprovoked assault in Gastown'
Vancouver police release video of suspect involved in unprovoked assault in Gastown
Vancouver police have released security footage of the suspect in multiple alleged assaults in downtown Vancouver on Nov. 28, 2022. They're asking witnesses and victims to come forward as part of their investigation.

Vancouver police have released footage of an unprovoked assault in Gastown last month in the hopes more witnesses and victims will come forward for their investigation.

The suspect, who was later seriously wounded in a police shooting, is accused of having gone on a spree on Nov. 28. He is accused of slapping a woman, attacking a cyclist, then attacking a person walking outside of Nesters Market at Abbott and Cordova streets, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Only one of the incidents is captured in the security footage.

“We are asking the people in this video to come forward, as not only are they victims of a crime, but they could have important information on the circumstances that led up to the assaults,” Const. Tania Visintin said in the release.

Read more: Woman’s killing in Coquitlam linked to suicide during traffic stop in Surrey

After the series of attacks, the suspect is accused of starting a fight by the Metropole Pub on Abbott Street and brandishing a weapon.

Police arrived shortly afterward and confronted the man with Metro Vancouver Transit Police near West Cordova and Cambie streets, where he was shot. The province’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., is investigating the shooting.

The suspect is not in custody, Visintin told Global News, but she did not know whether he had yet been discharged from the hospital.

Click to play video: 'One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment'
One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment
