Weather

Okanagan weather: Falling temperatures, flurries in weekend forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 15, 2022 1:03 pm
There is a chance of flurries late Saturday into Sunday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of flurries late Saturday into Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds continue to settle over the region, but will clear out during the day with sunny breaks returning.

The high for Thursday will remain a few degrees below freezing, with clouds redeveloping on Friday morning.

Read more: Button up, intense arctic blast forecast to hit Lower Mainland next week

Sunny breaks are likely to return on Friday, with the mercury taking aim at a high of around -3 C.

The weekend will see a chance of flurries on Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the mid-minus single digits during the day before falling a touch further on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 14'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 14

Lingering pockets of snow are expected Sunday before they taper off to flurries on Monday.

A big cool down arrives next week, with daytime highs getting dunked into minus double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

