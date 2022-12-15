Okanagan weather: Falling temperatures, flurries in weekend forecast

See more sharing options

Clouds continue to settle over the region, but will clear out during the day with sunny breaks returning.

The high for Thursday will remain a few degrees below freezing, with clouds redeveloping on Friday morning.

Sunny breaks are likely to return on Friday, with the mercury taking aim at a high of around -3 C.

The weekend will see a chance of flurries on Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the mid-minus single digits during the day before falling a touch further on Sunday.

3:21 Kelowna Weather Forecast: December 14

Lingering pockets of snow are expected Sunday before they taper off to flurries on Monday.

A big cool down arrives next week, with daytime highs getting dunked into minus double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

