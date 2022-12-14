Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘SYTYCD’ star, dead at 40

Send this page to someone via email

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, best known as the bubbly, longtime DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has died at the age of 40.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed news of his death to People magazine on Dec. 14.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, wrote in a statement.

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” Allison continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Allison requested privacy “for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” she concluded.

TMZ, which first reported the news of Boss’ death, claimed the DJ died by suicide.

The outlet reported that Allison spoke to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Tuesday and said that Boss had left their home without his car, and that kind of behaviour was unlike him.

Story continues below advertisement

Later, the LAPD was informed of a shooting at a nearby Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reported.

Boss was the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 up until the program’s final episode in 2022. He became an executive producer of Ellen in 2020.

Before Ellen, Boss got his start on MTV’s The Wade Robson Project and Star Search, two competitive dance productions that were popular in the 2000s.

Boss’ career launched into the stratosphere when he appeared on reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, where he was an easy fan-favourite. His krumping dance style won over both the audience and the judges, and he ended up taking second place.

Story continues below advertisement

Tributes for Boss have already poured in on social media.

The dance community is hurting today. RIP Twitch 😔 — Cole Alexander Mills (@mr_colemills) December 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

A kind soul and a sweet person.. that is how I will remember Twitch… This was his 40th birthday party .. my heart goes out to his family especially Allison and their beautiful kids.. this is devastating… I love you brother and will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/qkmsM3aodT — loni love (@LoniLove) December 14, 2022

What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch!💔 If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide https://t.co/GEjHIJCNmT via @TMZ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) December 14, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, DeGeneres has not yet commented on Boss’ death.

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis.