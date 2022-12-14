Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph man charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 10:56 am
Guelph police say no one suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night. A 32-year-old man from Guelph faces impaired driving charges. View image in full screen
Guelph police say no one suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday night. A 32-year-old man from Guelph faces impaired driving charges. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 32-year-old Guelph man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision on Tuesday near Paisley Road and the Hanlon Expressway.

Guelph police said officers responded to a collision after 8 p.m. A vehicle was stopped in the left turn lane when it was struck from behind, causing significant damage to both cars, police say.

Neither driver required medical attention and police say there were no serious injuries.

Read more: Rollover crash in east-end Guelph leads to impaired driving charges

Police said officers detected an odour of alcohol on one driver’s breath.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Later, testing at the police station reportedly confirmed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two drivers seriously hurt after collision west of Guelph

In addition to being charged with impaired driving, the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for a week.

Impaired DrivingGuelph NewsGuelph Policetwo vehicle collisionGuelph crashGuelph CollisionGuelph impaired driving

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers