Guelph man charged with impaired driving after a two-vehicle collision

A 32-year-old Guelph man faces an impaired driving charge following a collision on Tuesday near Paisley Road and the Hanlon Expressway.
Guelph police said officers responded to a collision after 8 p.m. A vehicle was stopped in the left turn lane when it was struck from behind, causing significant damage to both cars, police say.
Neither driver required medical attention and police say there were no serious injuries.
Police said officers detected an odour of alcohol on one driver’s breath.
Later, testing at the police station reportedly confirmed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system, police say.
In addition to being charged with impaired driving, the man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his car was impounded for a week.
