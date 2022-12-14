Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London International Airport brings back daily Montréal flights with Air Canada

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 14, 2022 9:20 am
The entrance and sign to London International Airport on July 19, 2017. View image in full screen
The entrance and sign to London International Airport on July 19, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Back by popular demand, London International Airport has announced the return of non-stop flights to Montréal with Air Canada.

Read more: London International Airport looking towards next summer with new Flair flights

The daily flights will begin in June 2023 to the country’s second most populated city.

“This direct Montréal flight has been one of the most requested destinations in our region, so it is great news that Air Canada will offer this service in 2023,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

“We continue to discuss more service and additional destinations with our airline partners and we are excited to see more service returning to London International Airport.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

Earlier this year, the airport announced two new flight destinations to Halifax and Vancouver starting next June.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the airport is looking to open connections with European destinations including Brussels, Rome, Geneva, Barcelona, and Africa, including Casablanca.

For more information about flights offered through the London International Airport, visit the flylondon.ca website.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada ends service between Regina, Saskatoon to Calgary'
Air Canada ends service between Regina, Saskatoon to Calgary
MontrealLondon OntarioLdnontAir CanadaLondon International AirportSummer Scheduledaily flightsJune 2023
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers