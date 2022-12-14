London International Airport brings back daily Montréal flights with Air Canada

See more sharing options

Back by popular demand, London International Airport has announced the return of non-stop flights to Montréal with Air Canada.

The daily flights will begin in June 2023 to the country’s second most populated city.

“This direct Montréal flight has been one of the most requested destinations in our region, so it is great news that Air Canada will offer this service in 2023,” said Scott McFadzean, president and CEO of the London International Airport.

“We continue to discuss more service and additional destinations with our airline partners and we are excited to see more service returning to London International Airport.”

Earlier this year, the airport announced two new flight destinations to Halifax and Vancouver starting next June.

In addition, the airport is looking to open connections with European destinations including Brussels, Rome, Geneva, Barcelona, and Africa, including Casablanca.

For more information about flights offered through the London International Airport, visit the flylondon.ca website.