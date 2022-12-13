NDP holds slim lead in Kirkfield Park byelection race with four polls to report

Send this page to someone via email

The Kirkfield Park byelection is coming down right to the wire.

As of 10:40 on Tuesday night, with 44 of 48 polls reporting, the NDP has a 50-vote lead over the PC’s

Logan Oxenham has 1,433 votes, while Kevin Klein, the former Winnipeg city councillor has 1,383 votes for the Conservatives.

Liberal candidate Rhonda Nichols has 1,222 votes and the Greens, with Dennis Bayomi as their candidate, are well behind with just 46 votes.

Elections Manitoba tells Global News: “It is the 2231 advance votes being counted now, and then there will be a small number of special ballots to count. The unofficial results will be available tonight.”

The byelection was called after former MLA Scott FIelding resigned back in June.

Oxenham works as a juvenile correctional officer and counsellor at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

Before 2016, the riding was NDP from 2007-2016 led by Sharon Blady, but outside that nine-year stretch, the riding has been blue since its inception in 1981.

A little more than 4,000 votes cast so far, which puts the voter turnout at just 23 per cent to this point.

This is a developing story.