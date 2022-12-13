Scheifele’s hat trick not enough as Golden Knights edge Jets 6-5

Send this page to someone via email

In a battle between first place teams in Winnipeg, the Jets fell short in a topsy-turvy 6-5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night.

Coming off a 5-2 home loss to Washington Sunday, the Jets got off to a solid start.

After controlling play for most of the first ten minutes, Winnipeg got on the board first when a Josh Morrissey point shot redirected off Mark Scheifele and past Adin Hill at 9:22.

But it didn’t take long for Vegas to counter. After Morrissey got back to snuff out a potential Reilly Smith breakaway, Smith hit a trailing Daniil Miromanov whose wrister through a screen beat Connor Hellebuyck to tie the game at the 11:30 mark.

It was the first career goal for Miromanov, playing in his 17th NHL game.

After that goal, the ice tilted in Vegas’ favour but Hellebuyck stood tall until the final seconds of the period.

He was unable to cleanly handle a point shot from Nicolas Hague, with the rebound falling right to an unchecked Mark Stone right in front of the net. The Winnipegger knocked it home to give the visitors a 2-1 lead with just 1.6 seconds remaining.

Miromanov nearly got his second of the game about seven minutes into the middle frame when he was allowed to walk into the slot and whip one on goal that snuck through Hellebuyck but trickled just past the post.

Chandler Stephenson, skating through the crease, was also unable to tuck the loose puck home so Vegas’ lead stayed at one.

Winnipeg drew level at 11:16 when Morgan Barron took two tries to bang home a rebound, hitting the post on his first attempt but roofing it over Hill’s pad on the second try to tie the game.

But Stone struck again four minutes later. Nate Schmidt made a bad pass in the neutral zone that sprung Stephenson on a break, and while Stephenson whiffed on a centering pass, the changeup threw off Hellebuyck’s timing, allowing Stone to find it and deposit his second of the night to restore the Golden Knights lead.

It lasted 39 seconds.

Sam Gagner tipped a Brenden Dillon point shot past Hill to make it 3-3. Kevin Stenlund picked up an assist on the play in his Winnipeg debut.

With 21 seconds left in the period, Alec Martinez took a slashing penalty that he would regret early in the third.

On the ensuing power play, Kyle Connor slid a perfect cross-ice pass to the stick of Scheifele, who blasted it short-side on Hill to give the Jets the lead back.

Later in the period, it was Blake Wheeler who had to watch from the box as his team surrendered a goal as he took a delay of game penalty for sending the puck over the glass.

Jonathan Marchessault took a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that eluded Hellebuyck blocker-side and leveled the score again.

Winnipeg came close to regaining the lead with a power play later in the period but couldn’t find the back of the net, and the tension was further ratcheted up when Neal Pionk took a high-sticking penalty with 3:03 to go.

After the Jets got the initial clear, the Golden Knights regained possession and set up the cycle, leading to a Marchessault one-timer that beat Hellebuyck to give Vegas the lead with 2:16 remaining.

Would this roller-coaster of a game have one last twist?

Winnipeg pulled Hellebuyck with just over 90 seconds left for one last push, but the Knights immediately got the puck, worked it up the ice and William Karlsson hit the empty net to put the game on ice.

After thousands of fans decided to leave, Scheifele completed the hat-trick with exactly one second left, but there was little celebration from the Jets.

With the win, Vegas sweeps the season series while Winnipeg falls to 7-2 following a loss this season.

They will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season when the Predators come to town Thursday. Pre-game coverage on 680 CJOB begins at 5 p.m. with puck-drop just after 7 p.m.