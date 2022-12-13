BC Ferries adds more than 150 extra sailings for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Anticipating an increase in demand, BC Ferries has added more than 150 sailings between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast over the holiday season.

The company tweeted on Monday that more than 680,000 passengers and 270,000 vehicles are expected to board ferries between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2.

Six extra sailings have been added in that timeframe between West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay and Langdale, 35 have been added between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay in Nanaimo, and 110 are slated to run between Delta’s Tsawwassen ferry terminal and Swartz Bay in Victoria.

In a thread, BC Ferries noted that Dec. 23 is a particularly popular day for travel between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, while the Departure Bay, Duke Point and Langdale terminals are expected to be busiest on Dec. 26-27 with Metro Vancouver-bound customers.

In a thread, BC Ferries noted that Dec. 23 is a particularly popular day for travel between Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, while the Departure Bay, Duke Point and Langdale terminals are expected to be busiest on Dec. 26-27 with Metro Vancouver-bound customers.

“Book in advance to avoid the possibility of sailing waits during peak travel times. If reservations are sold out, travel at less busy times,” it advised.

“Customers with a reservation and walk-on passengers should arrive at the terminal 45-60 minutes before their sailing.”

Last year, BC Ferries added 167 sailings — 128 between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, 33 between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay, and six between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.