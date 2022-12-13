Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Winnipeg to get hit with ‘prolonged’ dump of snow: Environment Canada

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 7:41 pm
A strong and widespread air pressure system coming from the U.S. will bring snowfall, wind, and icy conditions to several Canadian provinces this week, including southern Manitoba, an Environment Canada meteorologist said Tuesday. View image in full screen
A strong and widespread air pressure system coming from the U.S. will bring snowfall, wind, and icy conditions to several Canadian provinces this week, including southern Manitoba, an Environment Canada meteorologist said Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Snow is coming to Winnipeg and southern Manitoba. Lots of snow.

Environment Canada put the city under a special weather statement Tuesday, warning days of snowfall starting Tuesday night could bring as much as four centimetres of the white stuff by Wednesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeggers shovelling out after Colorado Low dumps 1st big snowfall

But that’s just the beginning, says Environment Canada meteorologist Danielle Desjardins.

“We are going to see a prolonged period of snow here in southern Manitoba,” Desjardins told 680 CJOB Tuesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg’s snow-clearing policy questioned'
Winnipeg’s snow-clearing policy questioned

“In general, we’re looking at 20 to 30 centimetres across southern Manitoba. Winnipeg itself looks to be in the 15-to-20 centimetre range for the storm totals.

Story continues below advertisement

“So, off-and-on snow for the next few days until about Friday morning or so.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So, off-and-on snow for the next few days until about Friday morning or so<em>."</em>

The blast of winter weather is part of a strong and widespread air pressure system coming from the U.S. that will bring snowfall, wind and icy conditions to several Canadian provinces, Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder said.

Read more: Winnipeggers gearing up for snow: ‘Everybody got scared of last winter’

Flisfeder said the low atmosphere pressure system — known as the Colorado low — typically forms east of the American Rockies before making its way northeast, towards the Great Lakes.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“The impacts associated with it are going to be widespread,” he said in a phone interview.

“It’s gonna be touching anywhere from far southeastern Saskatchewan all the way to the Maritimes. As the system progresses eastward, southern Quebec will be affected before it finally makes its way toward New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.”

Click to play video: 'Snow, COVID-19 continue to hurt Winnipeg’s bottom line: report'
Snow, COVID-19 continue to hurt Winnipeg’s bottom line: report

Desjardins said while the snowfall should be “fairly evenly spread out” over Winnipeg through the week, there are heavier periods forecast during the days.

Story continues below advertisement

And warmer temperatures forecast for the city this week will make the snow Winnipeg gets both wet and heavy, the special weather statement warns.

Read more: First blast of winter hits Winnipeg, but it could be much worse, meteorologist says

In a release Tuesday the City of Winnipeg said crews are ready to deal with the expected snowfall.

“Accumulations of snow will be monitored and further decisions will be made as the weather system passes through the city,” the city said.

“Motorists are reminded to drive to conditions and to use extreme caution when driving near heavy equipment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city’s annual winter route parking ban remains in effect daily from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Read more: Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban

Desjardins says Winnipeg will likely return to more normal temperatures — daytime highs in the low minus teens to minus 20s  — by next week.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Environment CanadaSnowwinnipegCity of WinnipegWinnipeg weatherSnowfallWinter DrivingWinnipeg forecastWinnipeg WinterColorado low
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers