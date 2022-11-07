First blast of winter hits Winnipeg, but it could be much worse, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers woke up to their first blast of winter on Monday morning, but according to an Environment Canada meteorologist, it could always be worse — we could be in Saskatchewan.

Shannon Moody told 680 CJOB’s The Start that our neighbours to the west have been dealing with considerably more snow in recent days.

“It’s just been one system after another and with each system, they’re getting around 10 or 15 centimetres,” Moody said.

“In between, there’s been some melting, but it has been quite a bit for them — just gross winds and blowing snow. … So we can count ourselves lucky.”

Central and northern Manitoba have also had it much worse, snow-wise, than the city, but driving could be a dicey prospect anywhere in the province Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the flurries and the winds, we’re really seeing those reduced visibilities and blowing snow,” Moody said.

“With the temperatures, they’re kind of hovering between zero Celsius and just below freezing, so it really slicked up highways — the snow fell and then it would melt, and then it would freeze.”

The good news? Things aren’t looking too bad, by early November standards, for the rest of the week in Winnipeg.

“Our luck will run out at some point, but it’s really looking like it’ll be cloudy over the next couple of days, some scattered flurries here and there.

“Temperatures are going to be around normal. … Even daytime highs are going to be relatively mild.”