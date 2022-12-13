Menu

Crime

Police seek suspect after shots fired in Oshawa, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 5:40 pm
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
Police seek to identify a suspect after shots were fired in Oshawa, Ont., over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police said on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of an armed person in the Nassau Street and King Street West area.

Officers said an “incident” occurred between a male suspect and a victim.

“The suspect became physical with the victim,” police said in a news release. “The suspect then shot at the victim, missing him, and fled southbound on Nassau.”

Police said officers located a shell casing.

According to police, no injuries were reported.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, around 20-years-old. He was seen wearing a puffy black jacket, black pants with a white stripe and black shoes. Officers said he has black, shoulder-length hair worn in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

