City of Winnipeg dismantles Higgins Avenue homeless camp following fires

The City of Winnipeg has dismantled a homeless camp that’s been the site of several fires this winter.

Crews moved in with heavy equipment to tear down temporary structures left at the camp in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue Tuesday.

The camp had a fire Friday, and emergency crews were called to fires at the site on Dec. 5 and Oct. 30.

The exterior of a nearby building was damaged in the Dec. 5 fire, and officials said propane tanks exploded during the Oct. 30 blaze.

No injuries were reported in any of the three fires.

In a statement sent to Global News, a city spokesperson said an order to vacate the camp was issued a few hours after Friday’s fire.

“The order was issued in response to a number of ongoing safety concerns at the site that had not been mitigated,” Kristin Cuma said in an email.

“Many residents at this encampment had left in past few weeks, with a few residents confirmed to be at the encampment yesterday prior to closure.”

Public works employees removed items those living in the camp had left behind, Cuma said. Police were also in attendance.

Cuma said the city works closely with outreach service providers to help those living in the camp find alternate housing prior to orders to vacate being issued.

The city’s community services department is also working with the WRHA and the province to make sure supports are offered to those required to leave the camp, she added.