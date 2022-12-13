B.C. MMA fighter finds new calling as a treasure hunter

Send this page to someone via email

Kru Williams has been in the fight game most of his life, competing in all kinds of contact sports, from Muay Thai to mixed-martial arts.

“I grew up an angry kid. Martial arts helped me center myself,” Williams told Global’s This is BC.

But he’s also found something else that’s captivated him: treasure. It started as a teenager when an uncle told him about a B.C. legend.

“He threw out the challenge of a lost gold mine out there. And I’ve been obsessed with it ever since.”

That fascination earned Williams a spot on a team chasing some long-lost gold on the History Channel TV series Deadman’s Curse. And now the champion fighter has become a full-on modern-day prospector.

“Once they start popping up, you get pieces, flakes and nuggets you see why people go crazy over getting gold,” Williams explained.

But it’s become so much more than that. Williams is on the hunt for anything of value or significance: minerals, gemstones, even historical artifacts. He’s turned into a true treasure hunter.

“I was just on the beach in Sechelt doing metal detecting just for fun,” laughed Williams.

Along the way he’s learning a lot more about B.C.’s history and experiencing parts of the province he never could have imagined.

“I’ve been on every terrain B.C. has to offer. From mountaintops to literally underwater. For me it’s like, where don’t I go next?” said Williams

Back at his Port Moody gym Williams is also teaching new generations.

“I’m training groups of fighters, watching them get belts and win championships,” Williams said.

But there’s a second calling that also needs his attention now, and a taste for adventure that has no limits.

“I can go anywhere, live anywhere, search for anything, anywhere,” Williams said.

“The kid in me, the inner Peter Pan, wants to keep going. Now I’m looking at doing treasure hunting for the rest of my life.”

