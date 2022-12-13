Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say Listowel pair arrested, accused of trying to flee with stolen merchandise

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 4:03 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Listowel, Ont., pair are being charged after a theft at a business in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the business on Stone Road West around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a store employee noticed a woman carrying $200 worth of merchandise and saw her walk out of the store without paying for it.

They say employees followed the suspect through the parking lot and saw her get into an awaiting SUV.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators say the SUV was seen swerving through the parking lot and onto Stone Road West before it was pulled over by police.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police looking for man and woman in connection with large perfume theft

A 33-year-old woman was charged with theft and will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 31, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old man, accused of driving the SUV, was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

BusinessTheftGuelph NewsStunt drivingSUVShopliftingGuelph Police ServiceListowelStone Road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers