Guelph police say Listowel pair arrested, accused of trying to flee with stolen merchandise

A Listowel, Ont., pair are being charged after a theft at a business in Guelph.

The Guelph Police Service was called to the business on Stone Road West around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say a store employee noticed a woman carrying $200 worth of merchandise and saw her walk out of the store without paying for it.

They say employees followed the suspect through the parking lot and saw her get into an awaiting SUV.

Investigators say the SUV was seen swerving through the parking lot and onto Stone Road West before it was pulled over by police.

A 33-year-old woman was charged with theft and will appear in a Guelph court on Jan. 31, 2023.

A 37-year-old man, accused of driving the SUV, was charged with stunt driving and had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.