Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Rescue group captures wrong-way warbler in B.C. garage that should be wintering far south

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2022 3:08 pm
A Prothonotary Warbler is shown in this handout image View image in full screen
A Prothonotary Warbler is shown in this handout image. A tiny warbler spotted flying in a Vancouver parking garage is not only on the wrong side of the country, its on the wrong continent for this time of year. The Wildlife Rescue Association says it captured the Prothonotary warbler without incident out of concern for its health. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Wildlife Rescue Association of BC/Melissa Hafting

A tiny warbler spotted flying in a Vancouver parking garage is not only on the wrong side of the country, it’s on the wrong continent for this time of year.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says it captured the prothonotary warbler without incident out of concern for its health.

It’s only the 11th time the bright yellow bird has been spotted in B.C., and association manager Jackie McQuillan says the species would normally migrate in summers to Quebec and Ontario.

Read more: Humpback whale with shocking spinal injury reminder for boaters to stay alert

The bird, which is an endangered species, should be in South America or around the Gulf of Mexico right now.

Trending Now
Trending Now

McQuillan says they aren’t sure how it got here, but they want to be careful how they release it and believe it might struggle to survive a long plane ride to its wintering grounds.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, she says they think it would be best to overwinter the bird in their centre, then release it to join a flock of local warblers when they return in the spring.

Click to play video: 'Santa and two helpers visit Ladner bird sanctuary to support parrots in need'
Santa and two helpers visit Ladner bird sanctuary to support parrots in need
BC wildlifeMigratory BirdsWildlife Rescue AssociationBC BirdsBC birdingBC wildlife rescuewarbler
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers