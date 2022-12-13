COVID-19: HKPR reports 3 new hospitalized cases in region, outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home

Send this page to someone via email

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported over the last week within the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, however, there were 37 new cases, including three new hospitalized cases.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data (covering Dec. to Dec. 10) for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County, as of Tuesday afternoon:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 48 — down from 56 reported on Dec. 7 and 69 reported on Nov. 29. Among the 48 active lab-confirmed cases are 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 148 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 89 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Haliburton County and 50 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: Three new hospitalizations and no new intensive care admissions since the Dec. 7 update. There have been 251 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 434 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 39 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported seven inpatients with COVID-19 as of noontime Tuesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for either patient.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,560 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,867 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,920 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 858 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks since the Dec. 7 update:

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Dec. 11. Details not immediately available. The 65-bed site was in the national spotlight in March 2020 when it was one of the first long-term care homes in the country dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak — which was declared over in mid-May 2020 — claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident.

Other active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre (Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28.

(Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28. Extendicare: The Landmark long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29. Adelaide Place Retirement Home in Lindsay: Declared Dec. 5.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Regency Manor Retirement long-term care home in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 24. The outbreak was lifted on Dec. 13.

long-term care home in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 24. The outbreak was lifted on Dec. 13. Victoria Retirement Living long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 28 and lifted on Dec. 12.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 28 and lifted on Dec. 12. Cobourg Extendicare long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18 and lifted on Dec. 12.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18 and lifted on Dec. 12. Access Community Services group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28 and lifted on Dec. 9

group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28 and lifted on Dec. 9 Christian Horizons group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28 (first reported Dec. 7) and lifted on Dec. 9.

group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28 (first reported Dec. 7) and lifted on Dec. 9. Case Manor long-term care home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Nov. 16 and lifted on Dec. 8.