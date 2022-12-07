COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, new hospitalization, active cases drop

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit says over the past week, there was one new COVID-19 death, one hospitalization and 55 new lab-confirmed cases within its jurisdiction.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard reported the following data (covering Nov. 27 to Dec. 3) for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County, as of Wednesday afternoon:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 56 — down from 69 reported on Nov. 29. Among the 50 active lab-confirmed cases are 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 24 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 145 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — one new death since the Nov. 29 update. The death was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 88 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, nine in Haliburton County and 48 in Northumberland County.

Hospitalized cases: One new hospitalization and no new intensive care admissions since the Nov. 29 update. There have been 248 hospitalized cases in 2022 and 424 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. There have been 39 ICU admissions this year thus far. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two inpatients with COVID-19 as of noontime Wednesday. COVID-19 was not identified as the primary cause of admission for either patient.

(Note: The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.)

Cumulative cases: There have been 7,509 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 11,816 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,889 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 851 lab-confirmed cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment, call 1-833-943-3900, or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only in “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks since the Nov. 29 update:

Extendicare: The Landmark long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 29 Christian Horizons group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28 (first reported Dec. 7).

Other active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre (Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28.

(Unit 9A) in Lindsay: Declared Nov. 28. Access Community Services group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28.

group home in Port Hope: Declared Nov. 28. Victoria Retirement Living long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 28.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 28. Regency Manor Retirement long-term care home in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 24.

long-term care home in Port Hope: Facility-wide outbreak declared Nov. 24. Cobourg Extendicare long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18.

long-term care home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 18. Case Manor long-term care home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Nov. 16.

Outbreaks recently declared over:

Applefest Lodge long-term care in Brighton: Declared Nov. 23 and lifted on Dec. 5

long-term care in Brighton: Declared Nov. 23 and lifted on Dec. 5 Palisade Gardens Retirement Home in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 10 and lifted on Dec. 1

in Cobourg: Declared Nov. 10 and lifted on Dec. 1 Highland Wood long-term care home in Haliburton: Declared Nov. 20 and lifted on Nov. 29.