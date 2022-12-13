OPP investigating surge in emergency scam reports in Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public after multiple reports of an emergency scam in Wasaga Beach within a day.

Police say the emergency scam, also known as the grandparent scam, involves older people being targeted by someone pretending to be a grandchild in need of money, usually for bail.

Officers say on Friday, Dec. 9, an elderly victim was contacted by someone pretending to be their grandson, saying they were arrested and needed $10,000 for bail.

The victim also spoke to another male during the call, who claimed to be a police officer and said he would send someone to collect the bail money at the victim’s home with a code word.

Police say 15 minutes after the call, a man attended the victim’s residence and collected $5,000 and then the victim received a second call a few hours later saying they would be following up to collect the remaining $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP are warning the public that officers would never attend a residence to obtain bail money.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify the man who attended the victim’s residence.

Police are describing the suspect as a man between the ages of 20 and 25 years old and around six feet tall, with a medium build, dark short hair and clean-shaven.

The suspect was last seen wearing dark-coloured dress pants, a dress shirt and a dark jacket.

OPP say multiple incidents have been reported in Wasaga Beach and surrounding areas with similar stories.

Police are asking members of the public to speak to their grandparents and vulnerable loved ones about protecting themselves from becoming a victim of fraud. Police say people should take the time to verify the person’s story, and if the person is claiming to be with law enforcement, hang up and contact the police directly to verify.

Police also recommend hanging up on anyone claiming to be from a family member in an emergency situation and contact the person directly.

Police also say people can ask the person on the phone personal questions to verify their identity and warn to never give out personal information to the caller.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.