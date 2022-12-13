COVID-19: Caradoc Community Centre vaccine clinic to close Wednesday, MLHU says

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex London Health Unit announced that the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre will be closing on Wednesday.

Located in Mount Brydges, the clinic first opened its doors on Feb. 18, 2021, becoming the second location in the Middlesex-London region to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to local residents.

“We are very pleased to be able to return the Caradoc Community Centre to the Strathroy-Caradoc and Middlesex County community, who have been so supportive of the vaccination efforts that have been undertaken there for almost 22 months,” said Mary Lou Albanese, director of environmental health and infectious disease with the MLHU.

According to Albanese, “the facility proved to be an excellent location for a vaccination clinic.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Over 424 clinic days at Caradoc, the team was able to provide 111,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to countless people; not only decreasing their risk of getting sick, but also doing their part to help protect friends, neighbours and loved ones,” she said.

1:41 Ontario pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid

While the vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre is closing, the health unit says that residents are still able to obtain a vaccine and booster doses at other locations. This includes the mass vaccination clinic at the Western Fair as well as the mobile clinic at Westmount Shopping Centre, which will continue to offer vaccines until the end of December.

Several clinics will also be held through the end of the month, including a mobile clinic at the Crouch branch of the London Public Library on Tuesday, and GO-VAXX bus vaccination clinics in Thorndale on Wednesday and in Dorchester on Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

For additional information about COVID-19 vaccinations, click on the health unit’s vaccine clinic website.