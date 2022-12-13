Menu

Crime

1 arrested after Central Hastings OPP seize drugs, cigarettes during traffic stop in Tweed

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 12:11 pm
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Tweed on Dec. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash during a traffic stop in Tweed on Dec. 12, 2022. Central Hastings OPP

One man was arrested after Central Hastings OPP seized a quantity of drugs and unmarked cigarettes following a traffic stop in the Municipality of Tweed, Ont., on Monday.

According to OPP, around 2:40 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver who was currently prohibited from driving.

2 arrested after drugs, handguns seized in Campbellford: Northumberland OPP

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as drug trafficking paraphernalia, unmarked cigarettes and approximately $4,000 in cash.

Nathan Dobratz, 39, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and over $5,000, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and three counts each of failure to comply with an undertaking and a prohibition order.

He was also charged under the Tobacco Tax Act with possession of unmarked cigarettes and under the Highway Traffic Act for using a plate not authorized for a vehicle.

Obstructed licence plate in Melfort, Sask. leads to drug trafficking, weapons charges

The vehicle was impounded and Dobratz was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Belleville on Tuesday, OPP said.

