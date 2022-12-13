Ivermectin leaflets circulating in Kelowna prompt warning

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is reminding Kelowna residents that using Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19 may lead to “serious health problems” as leaflets circulate through the community.

In a warning posted to Twitter on Monday, the health authority said the flyers are “promoting the sale of Ivermectin” and “Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

WARNING – leaflets promoting the sale of Ivermectin are circulating in Kelowna. Ivermectin (veterinary or human versions) is an antiparasitic drug that has not been authorized for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Using this product, may cause serious health problems. pic.twitter.com/6yi6mY4zT1 — Interior Health (@Interior_Health) December 12, 2022

It’s not the first time a reminder of this kind has been made by the health authority.

In October, more Ivermectin leaflets were distributed and that prompted the same warning.

A year earlier, Health Canada was also issuing warnings on the subject, telling Canadians not to use Ivermectin for COVID-19, following a spike in reports to poison centres.

“It is illegal in Canada to sell or advertise a drug in a false, misleading or deceptive manner. The Department took action and directed advertisers to remove the non-compliant advertisements,” read the Health Canada release.

People concerned or experiencing symptoms after using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19, are advised to call their local poison centre.