Crime

2 men stabbed at bar in downtown Kitchener on Sunday morning: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 9:48 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Two men were stabbed at a bar in downtown Kitchener early Sunday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The stabbings were reported to police at around 4:50 a.m., who then discovered that they had occurred about 80 minutes earlier at a bar near King Street East and Scott Street.

Police say officers believe that the two victims were in a dispute with a group of people that ended with the pair having been stabbed.

Trending Now

The two men, one from Kitchener and the other from Guelph, were taken to an area hospital where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victims knew their attackers.

They are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

