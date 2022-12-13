Ontario driver arrested for impaired, officers find near-empty Crown bottle and Twisted Teas

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario driver is facing impaired driving charges after a concerned citizen phoned 911 to report a suspected drunk driver.

In a video posted by York Regional Police, police officers can be seen driving towards a vehicle along Highway 407 as a caller details that customer had left his establishment “very, very drunk.”

The video, time-stamped on Dec. 5, shows an officer pulling up to a stopped vehicle and asking the driver, “Why are we pulled over?”

The driver then tells the officer, “I ran out of gas.”

“Have you had anything to drink today, sir?” the officer asks.

“Um, no I just went to the spa,” the driver responds.

Story continues below advertisement

“OK. Because I can see your eyes are completely bloodshot, and you’re slurring your speech,” the officer says to the driver.

The driver tries telling the officer, “No, I’m fine.”

The officer then asks the driver to exit the vehicle and arrests the driver for impaired driving.

The video then cuts to two officers showing a near-empty bottle of Crown Royal towards the dashcam of the police cruiser. What appears to be two Twisted Teas are also on the hood of the car.

“Drunk on Highway 407. Empty bottle of Crown Royal in the car. Some Twisted Teas to chase,” York Regional Police allege in a tweet.

“A high-speed disaster, waiting to happen. Stopped thanks to a concerned caller.”