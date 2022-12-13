Menu

Crime

Fentanyl overdose caused 2020 sudden death in Strathroy-Caradoc

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 8:51 am
File photo of a Strathroy-Caradoc police vehicle.
File photo of a Strathroy-Caradoc police vehicle. Stathroy-Caradoc Police Service

Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont., police have laid charges in a sudden death investigation that began in July 2020.

According to a post-mortem examination, a 49-year-old man died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigating sexual assault near Bridle Path

Police say they identified the individual who provided the man with the lethal drug.

Trending Now
Trending Now

John Lalonde, 49, has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

He is to appear in a London court on Feb. 1, 2023.

