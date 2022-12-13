Fentanyl overdose caused 2020 sudden death in Strathroy-Caradoc

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Strathroy-Caradoc, Ont., police have laid charges in a sudden death investigation that began in July 2020.

According to a post-mortem examination, a 49-year-old man died due to a fentanyl overdose.

Police say they identified the individual who provided the man with the lethal drug.

John Lalonde, 49, has been charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death.

He is to appear in a London court on Feb. 1, 2023.