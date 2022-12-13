1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fire in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man in his 40s is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a three-alarm fire in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News there was significant damage on the third and fourth floors and that firefighters were met with “zero-visibility.”

“The third floor is completely uninhabitable right now,” Jessop said, adding that those residents have been evacuated and given temporary shelter.

Toronto police said three men were transported to hospital.

A man in his 40s died in hospital while a man in his 70s is in hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

A third man also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jessop also said two firefighters were injured but are both expected to recover.