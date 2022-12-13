Menu

Fire

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after fire in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 6:40 am
Crews on scene following a deadly fire near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Dec. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
Crews on scene following a deadly fire near Dundas and Sherbourne streets on Dec. 13, 2022. Global News

Officials say a man in his 40s is dead and two others have life-threatening injuries after a three-alarm fire in downtown Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Dundas and Sherbourne streets at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop told Global News there was significant damage on the third and fourth floors and that firefighters were met with “zero-visibility.”

“The third floor is completely uninhabitable right now,” Jessop said, adding that those residents have been evacuated and given temporary shelter.

Toronto police said three men were transported to hospital.

Read more: Encampment fire under Gardiner Expressway in Toronto sends man to hospital

A man in his 40s died in hospital while a man in his 70s is in hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

A third man also suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Jessop also said two firefighters were injured but are both expected to recover.

