YVR expands ‘skip the line’ security screening program ahead of holiday travel season

Send this page to someone via email

More travellers flying to Canada or the U.S. through the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) during the busy holiday season can now take advantage of a program to “skip the line at security.”

The airport authority says the ‘YVR Express’ program, which launched in October for flights to the U.S. only, will expand Tuesday to include destinations in Canada.

Under the program, air passengers can reserve a specific timeslot to go through security screening up to 72 hours before their flight.

Once the appointment time has been scheduled, the airport said the passenger will receive a QR code via email.

Travellers can then arrive at the airport, check their bags and walk to the security checkpoint within 15 minutes of their reservation time.

Story continues below advertisement

0:40 New program allows passengers to skip security queue at YVR

The system currently applies to domestic flights scheduled between 8 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. and U.S. flights between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Vancouver International Airport offers travel tips as holiday flight traffic returns

The airport authority said it plans to roll the program out to international flights in the “coming months.”

The program expansion comes as the airport enters its busiest travel period of the year.

YVR estimates more than 410,000 travellers will pass through the airport between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18, nearly 60,000 people per day.