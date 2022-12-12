Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moms circulating petition against new cellphone tower in Montreal park

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Communications tower in Pierrefonds-Roxboro facing growing opposition'
Communications tower in Pierrefonds-Roxboro facing growing opposition
WATCH: Opposition is growing against the construction of a hulking new cellphone tower in a Pierrefonds-Roxboro Park. The borough is allowing Videotron to erect the structure saying it’s the best possible spot for it. But as Global's Dan Spector reports, residents have launched a petition in hopes of stopping the project in its tracks.

Opposition is growing over the construction of a hulking new cellphone tower in a Pierrefonds-Roxboro park.

The borough is allowing Videotron to install the structure in Victor-P-Gray-Park, saying it’s the best possible spot for it. Residents, however, have launched a petition in hopes of stopping the project in its tracks.

“I don’t feel safe being here,” said local resident Lama Ghalayini.

Borough leadership gave Videotron the authorization to build the new 35-meter-tall cellphone tower in the park at the borough council meeting on Dec 5.

Global News reported in late November on residents concerns over health, and the new structure’s effect on the park, which contains a play structure and soccer fields. Since then, more people have been raising questions.

Ghalayini, who works from home, will be able to see the structure from her home office.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 35-meter tall cell phone tower proposed for Montreal’s West Island park

“We can’t say it 100 per cent will affect our health in the future and how long it will take to see the difference between now and then. But because we don’t know, we are trying to stop it,” she explained.

Health Canada says “at this time, scientific evidence does not support a link between cancer and exposure to radiofrequency EMF at the levels permitted by Canadian guidelines.”

Videotron says everything will be built to Health Canada standards.

The borough mayor and the company say the tower is needed to eliminate a gap in network coverage, and that building it in Victor-P-Gray park will have the least negative impact. The project tower was initially supposed to be built at Roxboro United Church, but the borough and the company worked together to find a different location after opposition from residents, borough councillors and a nearby school.

Ghalayini and her friend Anna Berstneva, also a mother, live close to the new location with their young children, and went door to door with their petition in recent days. They’ve collected over 300 signatures so far.

When they went door-to-door right across from the park, however, they were surprised to find most people were not even aware of the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

They wonder why it wasn’t announced on the borough’s Facebook page.

“They put a lot of things there, nice things like when they open the tree and when they put on the lights — but they never announced anything like this,” said Berestneva.

Related News

The borough told Global News it notified people on their website and through a public notice sign posted at the park.

READ MORE: Proposed SaskTel cell tower facing local pushback

Ghalayini and  Berestneva say one local resident only found out because the sign blew onto her lawn. It’s now propped up in a bike rack.

“We are trying to protect our children,” said Berestneva.

Though there is no scientific evidence the tower could cause long-term health effects, the mothers worry about long-term exposure.

“Asbestos was good for 50 years. They realized after that it’s not good,” said Ghalayini, who also worries about the effects on the value of her home.

Mayor Jim Beis says Videotron can build the tower with or without borough permission, as such structures are under federal jurisdiction.

He’d rather at least be able to choose the location.

Story continues below advertisement

The moms will continue to collect signatures on their petition, and  promise to be present when Videotron holds a public meeting about the project in the coming months. No date has yet been set for the meeting.

Related News
Jim Beisvictor gray parkroxboro cell towerroxboro parkvideotron cell phonevideotron cell phone towervideotron cell tower roxboro
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers