Guelph, Kitchener players selected to play in top prospects game

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the 40 players who will be taking part in the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

The game features 40 of the best players from the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL that are eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Defenseman Cam Allen of the Guelph Storm was named as were defenseman Hunter Brzustewicz and forward Carson Rehkkopf of the Kitchener Rangers.

Waterloo native defenseman Beau Akey of the Barrie Colts was also named to the prospects game.

There are a total of 15 players from the OHL that will be taking part in the game scheduled for January 25th in Langley, BC.

Also named to the prospects game is the projected number-one pick forward Connor Bedard of the WHL’s Regina Pats.