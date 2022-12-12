Male arrested with help of Saskatoon Canine Unit

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old Saskatoon man is facing numerous charges after trying to evade the police just after midnight Dec. 12.

Patrol officers spotted a stolen white Kia travelling near 23rd Street and Avenue P, before it came to a stop at Avenue R North and 22nd Street West.

The driver refused to comply with a traffic stop initiated by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and attempted to evade the officers. He left the city headed west and was tailed by the Corman Park Police.

SPS members were informed that the vehicle had become stuck in the snow and the driver was fleeing on foot.

He was apprehended with the assistance of an SPS Canine Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The male is facing charges including evasion of the police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property of over $5000 and breach of probation.