Canada

Family wins fight to stay in B.C. after facing deportation to Mexico

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Campaign launched to save B.C. family from deportation to Mexico'
Campaign launched to save B.C. family from deportation to Mexico
Working in a COVID-19 ward and volunteering on the Downtown Eastside has not been enough to allow a Mexican family to stay in Canada. Travis Prasad reports on a young family facing deportation, just days before Christmas – Nov 26, 2022

A family living in B.C. for five years will get to spend Christmas with friends and loved ones after the Federal Court ordered the government to stay their deportation.

Leticia Bazan Porto, her sons Andres Bazan, Isaias Bazan, her daughter-in-law Claudia Zamorano Gomez and her nine-year-old granddaughter faced deportation to Mexico on Dec. 19.

Despite messages of support from B.C.’s health minister, the Hospital Employees’ Union and more than 1,600 people, the Canada Border Services Agency had refused to defer their removal until the application can be processed, the family said.

Zamorano has been working as a health worker at Royal Columbian Hospital for two years, Leticia has been volunteering in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside and Isaias and Andres have been working as carpenters.

In a statement through Sanctuary Health, the family said they are so grateful to everyone for their continued support.

The family, along with Sanctuary Health, will be taking part in the Committee for Caregivers and Domestic Workers Rights’ rally for Status for All on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at 700 Hamilton Street in Vancouver (outside the Canada Border Services Agency’s office).

