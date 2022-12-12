Menu

Crime

Quebec man found asleep in stolen vehicle, gives Port Hope police false ID

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 3:33 pm
Port Hope police say a man was found asleep behind the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck which had been reported stolen from the York Region. View image in full screen
Port Hope police say a man was found asleep behind the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram pickup truck which had been reported stolen from the York Region. AP file

A Quebec man faces multiple charges following an incident involving a stolen vehicle in Port Hope, Ont., on Saturday.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers responded to a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck idling for over 20 minutes in the area of Alfred and Walnut streets.

Read more: 3 Dodge pickup trucks stolen in 3-hour span in Port Hope: police

Police say officers discovered the driver was asleep at the steering wheel. An officer noticed a crack in the driver’s side window and that the vehicle’s dash below the steering wheel had been removed. Further investigation uncovered a small hole that had been drilled in the lower corner of the driver’s window next to the door lock.

Police say upon waking the driver, he identified himself as Samuel Bristol. However, he was unable to provide any identification, vehicle ownership, insurance or even the key to the vehicle.

Investigators determined the vehicle had been reported stolen from the York Region.

Police say the man was taken into custody and later at the police station was able to identify himself with a Quebec driver’s licence on his cellphone.

Ricardo Malone was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, failure to comply with an undertaking (Quebec order) and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order (one order in Quebec).

He was released on an undertaking with conditions with a future court appearance in Cobourg.

